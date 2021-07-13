Weather Blog: Starting off Tuesday with scattered showers and downpours

Well it has surely been a soggy start to the day with a swath of heavy rain lifting to the north and east ahead of a nearby warm front. This will continue to push out of our region by late morning, but that is only round one of the rain… a second round of showers and storms bubbles up over the North Country later this afternoon and some of those storms could be strong if not severe.

Tuesday afternoon storms linger overnight with the chance for a few scattered showers and downpours early Wednesday, but just like today’s forecast we get a break in the action before the afternoon round fire off with an approaching cold front. Unlike Tuesday’s forecast, more folks have the chance to see these showers and storms, the main concern as these pass by is the chance for torrential rain and gusty winds.

Keep an eye to the sky!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley