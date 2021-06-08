Weather Blog: Steamy weather Tuesday, relief from the heat Thursday

For those of you who thought yesterday was just a little TOO warm, well good news! Today’s going to be slightly cooler, but only by a little bit… anyone looking for some real relief from the heat and humidity has to wait until Thursday.

Skies have been ominous as spot showers have been all over the radar this morning, temperatures stayed toasty overnight in the mid 70’s.

We keep the chances for a few run of the mill showers and storms through Tuesday under partly cloudy conditions. Those clouds will help to keep temperatures just a few degrees away from the 90 degree mark… meaning this toasty stretch misses the heat wave mark (you need three days in a row at or above 90 degrees for an official heat wave)

Wednesday is our transition day, with some scattered shower especially for southern zones as our frontal boundary sags south. That helps to switch our winds to the northwest allowing for cooler drier air to sink in and dewpoint to start to fall back to the comfortable range by afternoon. Now temperatures are still climbing into the mid 80’s so it’ll be hot, but at least a little less humid during the hottest period of the day!

Mostly sunny, mild and comfortable for Thursday, with seasonable temperatures in the mid 70’s

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley