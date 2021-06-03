Weather Blog: Storms bring heavy rain and gusty winds Thursday Afternoon

It’s been a soggy start to the day in Northern NY, but for the most part the rest of our region has been dry.

That’s going to change this afternoon as another round of shower and strong storms bubbles up bringing some torrential downpours and gusty winds.

For northern zones, the showers should wrap up this evening and rainfall totals are between 0.25-0.5″ but in VT’s southern counties the rain chances will continue overnight, bringing an increased threat for flash flooding as rainfall totals range between 1-2 inches from training thunderstorms (storms that occur over the same area for an extended period of time)

The overnight showers and storms come to an end by Friday morning, but a cold front approaches by early Friday afternoon bubbling up another round of showers and storms, although they don’t look to be as strong as this afternoon’s.

We dry out Friday night and start off Saturday on a mostly sunny note, temperatures soar into the upper 80’s nearing 90 degree. A few more clouds work in late Saturday as a cold front approaches from the north bringing some scattered showers and storms overnight.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley