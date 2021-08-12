Weather Blog: Storms this afternoon, but still no relief from the heat!

It’s another day of heat and intense humidity as we once again see our heat index values soar past the 100 degree mark!

Heat Advisories are in place for all of Vermont, all of New Hampshire except for northern Coos County and the Saint Lawrence River Valley! It’s another day to stay hydrated, stay cool by taking breaks in the shade or cooling center if you need it!

On top of TRYING to stay cool in this heat, we also have to keep watch for afternoon showers and storms, some could be severe with strong or potentially damaging wind in excess of 60 mph, and torrential downpours! As the afternoon rolls around it might be a smart idea to charge up your phone in case one of those storms pushes in knocking out power!

Showers and storms weaken and track out of the area after sunset, but unfortunately after all that pomp and circumstance we’re still just as hot and humid as we were before the storms!

The front that cools us down rolls in for Friday, with a few more chances for afternoon showers and storms. That front lingers over the region into early Saturday with a few leftover showers to go along with it, but the sunshine (and cooler drier air) comes quick by afternoon and it’s sticking around through next week!

Happy Thursday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley