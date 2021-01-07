Weather Blog: Stuck in the clouds for a little while longer

Anyone else sick of the GREY! My vitamin D levels are running low!! I honestly can’t remember the last time we saw a perfectly sunny day? Looking back on some of my reports I think it was last Tuesday! Ah!

But I’m not here to commiserate about the clouds, I’m here to tell you when we have the chance for a little bit of sunshine as we get closer and closer to the weekend!

Today: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures climbing to the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning lows falling to the teens and twenties.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing to the mid 20’s

Saturday & Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 20’s

Happy Thursday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley