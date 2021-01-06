Weather Blog: Stuck in the clouds through the end of the week

According to the AMS Glossary of Meteorology- Persistence Forecasting is defined as “a forecast that the future weather condition will be the same as the present condition” and I can’t think of a better way to explain our forecast to you.

We’re still under the influence of a closed off low pressure system that is stalled out over the Gulf of Maine, and while that storm remains out to sea, it’s counterclockwise flow continues to push band of moisture into New England.

Just like what we saw Monday and Tuesday morning, Wednesday morning is starting with a little bit of light snow or flurries. Although most of the snowflakes remain light and barely visible in your headlights, there are a few snow covered roads in the higher elevations.

Snow flurries will push to the south and west, and the bulk of them are exiting the region by mid morning. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy, with a small chance for a flurry or sprinkle. The broad valleys do have a chance to see a bit of clearing this afternoon, maybe a little bit of blues sky peaking out from behind the clouds, as temperatures climb to the low 30’s

Persistence forecasting… both Thursday and Friday are shaping up to be very similar days with partly cloudy skies, maybe a few breaks of sun and temperatures in the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley