Weather Blog: Stunning sunshine Tuesday

Today what you see is what you get! (Expect for the NEK and Upper Valley where I promise the fog is burning off soon) Partly to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s!

Overnight a few extra clouds and sprinkles may sneak south of the border, otherwise some patchy fog develops by daybreak as we fall back to the mid to upper 50’s

Wednesday will still be a sunny day, but in the higher elevations and mountian peaks a few more clouds will bubble up by afternoon and we can’t completely rule out a spot mountain shower or sprinkle. Temperatures are still seasonable in the low 80’s

Same story for Thursday as temperatures again reach the low 80’s

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley