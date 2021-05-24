Weather Blog: Sunny and 75!

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monday: Sunny and 75… A great song, and a great forecast! Winds are light out of the south, and dewpoints are comfortable in the 30’s and 40’s!

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear and morning lows fall once again into the 30’s and 40’s

Tuesday: We start off Tuesday sunny, but clouds will start to increase through the afternoon. Although the chance for showers remains low, a couple may sneak into the North Country as the fall apart Tuesday Evening. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s while dewpoint creep into the low 60’s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with afternoon shower and storms rolling through. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s while dewpoints in the 60’s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and refreshing with dewpoints back into the low 50’s and temperatures in the low 70’s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Upper 60’s

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog