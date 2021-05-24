Weather Blog: Sunny and 75!

Monday: Sunny and 75… A great song, and a great forecast! Winds are light out of the south, and dewpoints are comfortable in the 30’s and 40’s!

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear and morning lows fall once again into the 30’s and 40’s

Tuesday: We start off Tuesday sunny, but clouds will start to increase through the afternoon. Although the chance for showers remains low, a couple may sneak into the North Country as the fall apart Tuesday Evening. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s while dewpoint creep into the low 60’s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with afternoon shower and storms rolling through. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s while dewpoints in the 60’s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and refreshing with dewpoints back into the low 50’s and temperatures in the low 70’s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Upper 60’s

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley