Weather Blog: Sunny and seasonable to finish off the work week

While much of the steadiest and heaviest precip from last night has move out, a north west wind is keeping the chance for upslope snow showers around early Thursday morning.

After leaving the winter coat behind for a couple of warm days Tuesday and Wednesday (Wednesday afternoon’s high was 44°!) our mid-winter taste of spring has come to an end!

Winds are cranking out of the northwest and will stay steady at around 5-15 mph through the afternoon, it’s definitely a much chiller day with temperatures remaining steady in the upper 20’s to low 30’s and wind chill in the teen’s and low 20’s.

But there is a positive spin to this forecast, the snow showers are wrapping up by mid-morning and as we move into the afternoon skies are going to trend sunnier.

We start the night partly to mostly clear but as we head past midnight the North Country will notice an uptick in clouds and a few flurries especially along the Saint Lawrence River Valley.

While most of those flakes stay out of our hair a couple of flurries may scoot west early Friday, otherwise we’re partly sunny to start Friday.

Friday is sunny and seasonable, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 30’s

A mix of rain for the valleys and snow for the mountain moves in for Saturday as temperatures once again climb to the low 40’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley