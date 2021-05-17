Weather Blog: Sunny and summer-like start to the week

Keeping the weekend sunny streak going through the start of the week!

Expect beautiful early summer-like weather today with the smallest chance for an afternoon shower or thunder shower.

As the sun sets at 8:16 AM so does the chance for showers. Skies clear out and temperatures fall to the 40’s and low 50’s by early Tuesday.

Rinse and repeat the forecast Tuesday, we start off the day mostly sunny, with a small chance for an afternoon shower or thunder shower especially in the higher terrain and Eastern Vermont. Temperatures for Tuesday are about 5 degrees above average in the mid 70’s (Average for this time of year is 70 degrees)

Temp are soaring to summer-like conditions Wednesday and Thursday, as both days top off in the low 80’s! But as is usual with warm summer days, we also see the chance for a few afternoon shower and storms.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley