Weather Blog: Sunny but chilly for Tuesday

Good Morning and Happy Tuesday!

Last night, some light snow showers passed through and while most just saw just a dusting, that was enough to create some slick roads for this morning’s commute.

Icy spots may be present especially as you head into the higher terrain above 1000′ and on untreated secondary surfaces. Keep the speeds down and leave yourself a few extra minutes to get where you’re going and don’t crowd the plow!

Today’s forecast is a sunny one, with temperatures falling into the low 20’s this morning and then remaining constant throughout the day. Bundle up, as a brisk northwesterly wind leaves us with windchills in the single digits and teens.

Skies remain clear overnight which allows temperatures to fall into the single digits and teens, but clouds are quickly filling back in for Wednesday ahead of a passing warm front that will help to moderate our temperatures into the low 30’s.

Snow showers will push in for Wednesday afternoon, bringing most folks a dusting to 2 inches overnight and through the start of the day Thursday, before the flakes wrap up just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

As we kick off the New Year, and area of high pressure crests right over head, keeping us clear and dry through the start of the 2021.

But not for long as our first system of 2021 is wasting no time, arriving by afternoon New Year’s Day. While it’s still a few days away, the trends are becoming more certain that we are looking at a period of light snow late Friday afternoon, before warm air filters into the upper layers of our atmosphere bringing a brief period of freezing rain and sleet, before finally transitioning to rain Saturday.

As always, don’t take that forecast as the word… this is still an evolving situation and Dylan, Amanda and I will be on top of it bringing you the latest details as this storm gets closer and closer. So check back periodically through Saturday!

Happy last Tuesday of 2020!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley