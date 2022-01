Today: Mostly sunny and bitter with temperatures in the single digits above and below zero.

Tonight: Cold. Morning lows falling to the teens and twenties below zero!

Saturday: Rebounding temperatures into the mid to upper teens. Partly to mostly sunny!

Sunday: Mild, with temperatures in the upper 20’s nearing 30. A few passing snow showers with only a dusting to 2 inches expected.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley