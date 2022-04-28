Well today turned out to be a lovely one… all be it, a tad windy and kind of cold, but that sunshine surely helped! Here is a look at some of those top wind gusts!

And as the clouds cleared the mountain reveled their beautiful snowy hats!

The reason the forecast shaped up a bit sunnier than expected was thanks to the low (that brought many spots snow overnight) pulling a bit further to the east, which pulled the clouds a bit further to the east, giving most of the region a sunny day.

Speaking of the snow here is a look at some of the totals… most of which are from the NEK!

We unfortunately aren’t finish with that low over the Canadian Maritimes, it’s spinning in another disturbance in late Friday and Saturday bringing eastern zones another uptick in cloud cover.

For both Friday and Saturday you’ll find more sunshine to the west, and more cloud cover to the east, overall both days are pleasant, but still seasonably cool with temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s

Finally that lows pulls away Sunday, leaving us with blue skies from corner to corner of our region, and temperatures are back where they should be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley