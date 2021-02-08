Weather Blog: Sunny one day, snowy the next

Today: Partly to mostly sunny skies, with a few more clouds building in by afternoon. Top temperatures reach the upper teens and low 20’s but wind chills are feeling more like the middle teens and single digits.

Overnight: Clouds will thicken up as our next system approaches from the west, overspreading the region after midnight but remaining light. Morning lows fall to the teens and single digits.

Tuesday: Snow will continue to fall light through the early evening hours before tapering off to scattered snow showers overnight. Snowfall totals will range from dusting to 4 inches, with the higher totals focused in southern zones and in the mountain peaks. Temperature climb to the low to mid 20’s

Wednesday: A handle full of snow showers will linger for the first part of the day Wednesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing to the low 20’s

Thursday: Partly sunny. Upper teens and low 20’s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the teens

