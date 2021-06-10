Weather Blog: Sunny, seasonable and crisp weather Thursday

The headline says it all! Beautiful weather is expected for Thursday as skies remain mostly sunny with just a few fair weather clouds overhead. For the first time all week our temperatures are seasonable in the mid 70’s and dew points are crisp and dare I say fall-like in the 30’s and 40’s.

Expect an uptick in cloud cover overnight, starting off Friday partly sunny with temperatures eventually climbing into the low 70’s. A spot shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out by afternoon and evening, the good news is most will remain light with rainfall totals remaining less than a tenth of an inch!

Back to sunshine for Saturday as temperatures climb to the upper 70’s. Clouds and late afternoon showers roll in for Sunday as temperatures climb to near 80 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley