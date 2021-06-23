Weather Blog: Sunny skies to finish off the work week!

It’s a lovely start to the day with tons of sunshine, but clear skies overnight allowed our temperatures to fall back into the 40’s (even the 30’s in Saranac Lake).

We are sticking with the sunshine today, as afternoon high temperatures climb slightly below average in the low to mid 70’s.

And it’s another day of sunshine and blue skies Thursday, but temperatures will feel a little bit more summer-like in the mid 80’s.

Friday’s forecast has been trending sunny all week long, but as of late a coast low is creeping a little bit closer to land, bringing showers to southern New England, and a bit more cloud cover for us in northern New England.

Have a great rest of the week and weekend! Dylan has you covered for Thursday and Friday Morning!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley