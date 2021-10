Today: Foggy conditions are winding through the river valleys this morning. Eventually it will lift by mid to late morning and skies are mostly sunny for the rest of the day as temperatures reach the low to mid 70’s

Saturday: Partly sunny to at times mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid 60’s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few spot showers or sprinkles. Temperatures in the low 60’s

Monday: Partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley