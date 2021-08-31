Weather Blog: Sunny weak ahead, with rain chances rolling by Wednesday Night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, with the small chance for a few more clouds and a sprinkle in the higher mountain peaks, as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooling off quick with overnight lows falling between the mid 50’s and the low 40’s (especially for the NEK and Adirondacks)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with some extra high cirrus clouds by afternoon as temperatures climb to the low to mid 70’s

Wednesday Night: The leftovers from Ida makes a pass by the region, bringing light to moderate rain to Vermont’s southern 4 counties. Rainfall totals range between 0.5-2″ of rain before exiting as we head toward lunch time Thursday.

Thursday: Rain comes to an end south, and skies trend towards partly to mostly sunny through the afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing to the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog