Weather Blog: Sunny weak ahead, with rain chances rolling by Wednesday Night

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, with the small chance for a few more clouds and a sprinkle in the higher mountain peaks, as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooling off quick with overnight lows falling between the mid 50’s and the low 40’s (especially for the NEK and Adirondacks)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with some extra high cirrus clouds by afternoon as temperatures climb to the low to mid 70’s

Wednesday Night: The leftovers from Ida makes a pass by the region, bringing light to moderate rain to Vermont’s southern 4 counties. Rainfall totals range between 0.5-2″ of rain before exiting as we head toward lunch time Thursday.

Thursday: Rain comes to an end south, and skies trend towards partly to mostly sunny through the afternoon as temperatures climb to the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with temperatures climbing to the upper 60’s to low 70’s.