Weather Blog: Sunshine and 60’s

For what is generally known as the cloudiest month of the year, the sunshine is really hanging around for a while!

Today: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Winds are breezy out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight: A few more clouds, very small chance for a sprinkle as temperatures fall to the 40’s

Friday: A few more clouds to start with mostly sunny skies back for the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 50’s to low 60’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low to mid 60’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Upper 60’s nearing 70’s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Mid 60’s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Mid 60’s

Enjoy!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley