Weather Blog: Sunshine and 60’s

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For what is generally known as the cloudiest month of the year, the sunshine is really hanging around for a while!

Today: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Winds are breezy out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tonight: A few more clouds, very small chance for a sprinkle as temperatures fall to the 40’s

Friday: A few more clouds to start with mostly sunny skies back for the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 50’s to low 60’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low to mid 60’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Upper 60’s nearing 70’s

Monday: Mostly sunny. Mid 60’s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Mid 60’s

Enjoy!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog