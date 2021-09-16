Weather Blog: Sunshine and 70’s Thursday

Today: After some patchy morning fog clears out skies are partly to mostly sunny, with just a few more clouds in southern zones as they remain closer to yesterday’s passing cold front. Temperatures climb to the mid 70’s, while dewpoint return to the comfortable 50’s

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a little bit more cloud cover in southern zones by morning. Temperatures fall to the 50’s and low 60’s

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few more clouds and spot shower chances in the high elevations and southern zones as some tropical moisture streams in from the coast. Rain chances will be very limited… Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s nearing the 80 degree mark.

Saturday: Cold front moves in from the west bringing shower chances for the afternoon as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s

Sunday: We’re back to partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb to the low to mid 70’s