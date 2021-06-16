Weather Blog: Sunshine and comfortably cool conditions Wednesday

Wowza! A beautiful start to Wednesday! Skies are mostly clear and we’re comfortably cool (it’s one of those days where I can’t decide if I need a little jacket or not, but don’t worry if you do need a jacket now, you won’t need it by afternoon!)

Today expect a few decorative clouds, with plenty of blues skies and temperatures slightly below average in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

We’re back to average on Thursday, as temperatures are in the upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday brings a small increase in cloud cover and humidity as cold front nears bringing some overnight scattered showers.

We’re keeping a close watch on storm chances for Saturday’s forecast, but we remain a bit uncertain on the timing of the front. Here are the scenarios: if the front passes through earlier in the morning it’ll bring very little fan fair other than a few garden variety showers and storms. If the front rolls through during the maximum heating of the day (Between 2-5 PM) then we could be talking about some strong to severe storms, with damaging winds as one of the primary threats! We will continue to monitor!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley