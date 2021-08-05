Weather Blog: Sunshine for some, sprinkles for others

It’s a 50/50 forecast with the western half of Vermont and the North Country enjoying partly to mostly sunny skies, while eastern Vermont and New Hampshire are stuck in the clouds with a spot chance for a shower. Temperatures are also split- in the upper 70’s to low 80’s in western zones and lower 70’s in eastern zones.

The sprinkles and showers come to an end this evening and we clear out the clouds past midnight. Patchy fog develops by daybreak especially in spots that got a little bit of Rain Thursday and morning lows fall to the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

It’s a sunny day Friday with temps in the mid 80’s. and that sunshine sticks around into the first part of the weekend with only a chance for an afternoon shower/storm Saturday afternoon.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley