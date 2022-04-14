Tonight: The rain is wrapping up and skies continue to clear out and temperatures dip back into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Friday: We’re in for a beautiful and breezy day, basking in mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60’s… towards the afternoon the Northern NY may find a few extra clouds over head and a spot sprinkle or two. Winds are out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts in the Saint Lawrence River Valley up in at times above 50 mph. A wind advisory is in place from 11 AM to 11 PM, watch out for down tree limbs and power outages.

Friday Night: A mix of valley rain and mountain snow overspread the region as we head toward Saturday morning. Lows dip into the 30’s and 40’s

Saturday: It’s a soggy Saturday with a mix of valley rain and mountain snow. Temperatures near 50 degrees.

Sunday: The drier of the two weekend days with a few leftover mountain flakes with a couple snow showers sneaking into the valley. Temperatures climb to the upper 40’s.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley