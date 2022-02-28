The sun is shining down on this new work week, but just know there are a few sneaky slick spots for you morning commute, thanks to the leftover slop from yesterday’s snow squalls!

Sunny but chilly this Monday, with afternoon highs about 20 degrees below average! Bundle up!

Tuesday morning brings the chance for some light snow, falling through out the day especially in northern zones. Temperatures climb to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. Snowfall totals range between a dusting to 2 inches for the valleys 2-4″ for the mid slopes, and ranging on the lower end of 4-8″ in the higher elevations of the Northeast Kingdom and Adirondacks.