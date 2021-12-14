It’s a dry and bright start to the Tuesday, despite a few extra clouds over the Northeast Kingdom and higher elevations. That’s thanks to a passing cloud front that really didn’t bring us much in terms of precip, but it is channeling in chillier temperatures under a northwest wind.

Skies remain sunny through the day, but afternoon highs fall through the afternoon back into the lower 30’s and upper 20’s… wind chills feels more like the 20’s and teens! Sunshine doesn’t mean warm this time of year!

Wednesday’s forecast starts off sunny, but by lunch time clouds are thickening up with a warm front pushing in rain and snow showers (especially for the higher terrain). Also watching for the potential of some icing through the Northeast Kingdom before temperatures warm above freezing early Thursday

Winds pick up overnight out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30-40 mph, helping to channel in warm air in the 50’s ahead of a stronger cold front Thursday afternoon. That front comes with a few more showers, an a wind shift to the west, and although they will remain gusty were not expecting strong winds like we saw last weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley