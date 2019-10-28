Weather Blog: Sunshine will be tough to find this week

Today- Drizzle and a few areas of low hanging clouds and fog linger through the morning. The good news is a bit of sunshine pokes out from behind the clouds this afternoon, for some… but not everyone. Eastern Vermont and the Upper Valley stay socked in the clouds with cooler temperatures only climbing to the upper 40’s to low 50’s

Tuesday- Any clearing from Monday fills back in heading into Tuesday. You can expect partly sunny skies with sunshine hard to come by, and the slightest chance of a shower, especially south. Temperatures a slightly above average though… into the low 60’s

Wednesday- That chance for showers increases heading into the day Wednesday, with a partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few stray showers. Temps are still mild though in the upper 50’s

Halloween- It’s a spooky Halloween forecast with heavy rain and strong winds moving in with another messy low-pressure system. During the day, the rain will be off and on, and relatively light… but as the time strikes for trick-or-treating… the kids will be getting more tricks than treats, as the rain chances increase!

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley