It has been a very pleasant week so far (despite a few extra clouds in the Northeast Kingdom) and we still have more sunny days to go!

Today is another beautiful one, we just have some morning clouds to clear out by afternoon! Temperatures are pushing into the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

For Thursday high pressure is in control and sunshine is persistent as temperatures in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Same story for Friday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley