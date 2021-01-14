Weather Blog: Temps nearing 40° by Friday

I’m sick of the CLOUDS!!!!!!!!! AHHH

Normally we call November the cloudiest month of the year, but boy January is coming in second place this time around!

Today’s forecast is the same as yesterday, the day before that and the day before that… Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a flurry or sprinkle as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30’s

We stay dry for Friday, but the clouds are still overhead as temperatures soar into the upper 30’s to low 40’s

As we move overnight and through the early morning hours of Saturday, precipitation will overspread the region, for the most part beginning as light snow with a few locations seeing a wintry mix of rain and snow.

As a warm south and easterly winds picks up, temperatures will climb above the freezing mark especially in the valleys below 1000ft, changing over snow to plain rain. On the back side of the storm Saturday afternoon colder air begins to push back in, allowing for a transition back to snow.

Because we’re flirting with the 32° mark, at times a few degrees warmer or a few degrees colder, any snow that falls, especially for the valleys will be heavy, wet and cement like!

Speaking of totals, the valleys are likely going to see the least out of this system, as folks living below 1000ft will transition to rain the quickest overnight and then take the longest to return to snow Saturday afternoon.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley