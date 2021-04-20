Weather Blog: The mid-week battle between winter and spring

Happy Happy Tuesday!

Today’s forecast very much reminds me of April. A lot of clouds, a couple of morning spring showers, breezy with a bit of afternoon clearing and seasonable temperatures in the upper 50’s!

Well stay clear through the first part of the night but clouds are building in with rain and snow showers arrive by early Wednesday.

The first wave of showers roll in around sunrise, with a mixture of rain and snow.

That precip will continue to get heavier through the afternoon and evening as the center of low pressure passes overhead. Visibility issues and tough driving conditions are possible for the evening commute.

Once the low passes through we’ll shift our winds to the north and west draining in cooler air and transitioning the system into upslope snow showers, with the flakes continue through Thursday.

Rainfall totals will range from around 0.75 to 1.0″ especially in the Upper Valley and Southern Vt. On the other side of the system, snowfall totals will range between a dusting to an inch on grassy valley surfaces, 2 to 5 inches for the mid slopes above 1500ft and for the mountain peaks of the Adirondacks and Northern Vermont 6-8″ is possible.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley