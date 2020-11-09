Weather Blog: The mostly sunny stretch continues

What a weekend! Wow!

I got the chance to use the camping gear one more time, over at Grand Isle State Park and with morning lows back into the low 50’s, it was perfect weather for it!

The work week, picking up where the weekend left off! Other than a little bit of morning fog, mostly sunny skies are sticking around with top temperatures in the upper 60’s to low 70’s! The record high temperature for today is 68 degrees, I wouldn’t be surprised if we beat it!

Mostly sunny skies are sticking around one more day, Tuesday as temperatures climb to the upper 60’s to low 70’s, but Wednesday brings an end to the sunshine!

Wednesday a cold front will sweep through bringing rain showers by mid to late morning, with rainfall totals reaching up to a quarter of an inch. The front will help to usher in cooler air with temperatures in the upper 40’s (which is average for this time of year) by the weekend.

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley