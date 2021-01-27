Weather Blog: The snow moves out and the cold moves in!

Roads aren’t bad this morning… that’s not to say that you should speed to work and drive like a maniac, but road crews have been out and about since the wee hours of the morning (I think I heard the VTrans plow scrape by my house at 2 AM).

For safety sake, take it slow and leave enough space between you and the car ahead of you!

Speak of the snow, snow totals have been within range, with the higher totals coming in from our southern counties, and only around a dusting to 2 inches in northern areas!

As of 7 AM drier air is beginning to chew apart this system and the snow is becoming more scattered in nature.

We can expect a lull in the snow from mid morning through early afternoon before an upper level disturbance shifts our wind to the north and west kick starting the upslope snow machine.

Upslope snow showers continue through early Thursday morning, especially through the NEK and spine of the Greens with an additional dusting to 2 inch possible.

High temperatures for Thursday will happen at the stroke of midnight (low 20’s), as an arctic front begins to push bone chilling cold air, dropping temperatures through out the day. By afternoon expect temperature in the teens and single digits, with windchills at or below zero!

Cold air remains in place Friday as temperatures only reach the single digits… BRUTAL! And that’s just the actual air temperature! Factor in a northwest wind at 10-15 mph and you’re left with wind chills below zero ALL DAY LONG!

Bundle up!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley