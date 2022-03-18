Hey happy Friday! It’s been a lovely stretch of weather but now we’re heading back to reality with close to average temps and rain this weekend! I can feel the sadness this forecast is bringing our snow-lovers!

Let’s dive in with a timeline of our storm system!

3 AM: A few sprinkles or showers roll into the region, with the Northeast Kingdom expecting a wintry mix, especially in the colder hallows of Essex County.

6 AM: The warm front has lifting into our area and widespread light to moderate rain is falling. Pockets of freezing rain and sleet still remain for the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire with temperatures in some spots remaining near freezing.

12 PM: The window for wintry mix begins to end as temperatures warm toward lunch-time, keep in mind slick roads may linger. Rain tapers off to scattered showers and embedded downpours, with pockets of drizzle. A window of drier weather may be overhead for the afternoon, before the cold front with this storm system passes through for the evening. High temperatures reach the 40’s and 50’s and winds could be a little breezy out of the southeast at 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph especially within stronger cells

6 PM: Here comes the cold front! For our region, it won’t be quiet as intense as what this line is expected to bring to western portions of New York. With the setting sun, the storms loose quite a bit of there energy, even still gusty winds and torrential downpours are possible…. a rumble of thunder or two also can’t be ruled out.

9 PM: Those storms weaken as they lose energy from the heating of the day, but still packing a punch with gusty winds and torrential downpours as the roll through the Champlain Valley between 8-10 pm

12 AM: The heaviest rain has moved out and a few sprinkle or flurries remain, lingering through Sunday’s forecast.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley