Weather Blog: Torrential downpours expected for both Thursday and Friday

It’s the calm before the storm! We have a couple of embedded pockets of moderate rain, otherwise most of the rain on the board is light, but it’s not staying that way all day long.

Rain will begin to pick up as an area of low pressure rolls in from the Great Lake region, a southerly wind into the storm’s center will tap into some of the moisture rich air streaming in from T.S Elsa, helping to enhance rainfall totals. Expect torrential downpours especially for the afternoon and evening commute, potentially leading to some white knuckle driving with poor visibility and ponding on the roads.

Overnight, past midnight we’ll find a break from the heaviest rain, but as Friday morning rolls around, Elsa starts to roll in.

Speaking of Elsa: She’s currently over the Carolinas, barely holding on to it’s tropical storm status with winds of 40 mph, moving to the northeast at 18 mph.

For us, Elsa grazes southern VT tomorrow with more heavy rain! When all is set and done rainfall totals range between 1-3″ with a few localized spots reaching 4″. Keep a close watch on our rivers and streams, especially in Southern Vermont!

Stay weather aware!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley