Commuters have found mostly rain falling through our valleys, but with road temperatures still below freezing, that rain is icing up on contact and creating some slick spots!

But this is just the start of this long duration storm…

Take it easy, especially as temperatures continue to fall this afternoon and snowfall rates pick up, a flash freeze is possible.

As you’re heading home from work this afternoon expect to clear about 2-4″ from your windshield.



But conditions are deteriorating fast as bands of heavy snow with rates of 1-3″ per hour move in overnight!

You’ll notice that the snowfall map is a little higher than yesterday… that’s because of some higher snowfall rates with the bands moving through.

That stacks up real quick, and even with the heavy snow tapering off towards sunrise Friday… roads are still going to be terrible.

Light snow continues through Friday afternoon before coming to an end by early Saturday morning

Stay safe out there!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley