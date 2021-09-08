Weather Blog: Tracking showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

Good Morning Folk!

I hope you’re having a great Wednesday! Here in the weather department we are tracking a low pressure system off to our north that’s bringing us some summer-like weather ahead of it as a strong southerly wind pushes in additional heat and humidity.

The cold front slowly moves to the east with showers and storms riding from the southwest to the northeast along the boundary while tapping into the warm, muggy atmosphere as fuel to strengthen those storms. We’ll be monitoring the threat for training thunderstorms, or storms that sit over the same location for an extended amount of time (kind of like a train) that could potentially put down 1-2″ of rain and isolated pockets of flash flooding or sharp stream rises. These storms may also come with damaging winds.

Although that front pushes to our east, a developing low pressure system of the coast rides along the frontal boundary keeping both Thursday and Friday’s forecast unsettled with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for a spot shower. Temperatures are cooler in the 60’s and low 70’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley