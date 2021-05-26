Weather Blog: Tracking strong storms Wednesday afternoon

It’s a breezy and warm start to the day, with temperatures already in the upper 60’s to mid 70’s around 9 AM and only climbing from there. We eventually push into the upper 80’s nearing 90 degrees- well above average for this time of year.

We are keeping an eye to the sky this afternoon, as the potential for severe storms rolls in between 2-8 pm.

Some of the strongest storms may bring damaging wind, frequent lightning and hail.

If one of these storms roll into your area… roll you’re way inside!

Storms will weaken and eventually come to an end as we move past sunset, but a couple of spot showers linger through midnight.

Then the cold air begins rushing in! Dewpoints and temperatures are all becoming cooler and drier, and the winds are picking up early Thursday morning.

We stay breezy Thursday with the clouds clearing out through the morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon as temperatures only climb to the mid 60’s, dewpoints in the low 40’s.

We stay cool and below average through the weekend, with a couple of spot shower in southern zones Friday evening. Otherwise we stay dry through Memorial Day.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley