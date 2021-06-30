Weather Blog: Tracking strong to severe storms Wednesday

Eyes to the sky today! Scattered showers and storms will begin to fire off later this morning, and could be strong to severe this afternoon! Especially for folks living south of Rt. 2 these storms could come with torrential downpours and damaging winds that bring down trees and power lines. Make sure you have a way to get warned if one of these storms heads your way!

This frontal boundary is expected to bring in cooler drier air, as our winds flip to the north overnight. Temperatures are in the mid 70’s with partly cloudy skies and spot showers Thursday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley