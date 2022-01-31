Monday brings a mix of some sunshine and clouds in northern zones, a bit clearer the further south you travel. Afternoon highs climb a few degrees below average into the mid 20’s.

Overnight skies are clear and we once again dip into the teens and single digits, but with a southerly wind in place through Tuesday’s forecast, afternoon high top off in the low to mid 30’s, under partly to mostly sunny skies! FINALLY ABOVE THE FREEZING MARK!

Still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the forecast for the end of the week. But here’s what we are sure of:

A boundary sets up between the mild temperatures south (in the 40’s Wednesday) and the arctic air to our north.

The colder side of the boundary will likely see all snow with this event, while the warm side may have to content with a periods of plain rain, sleet and freezing rain, before eventually flipping to snow.

The North Country and NW Vermont have the biggest chance of seeing snow totals 6″+

Roads are going to be messy Thursday/Friday morning

But the biggest question mark with this system is where that boundary will set up… So stay tuned as we iron out this forecast!

Have a great Monday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley