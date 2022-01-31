Monday brings a mix of some sunshine and clouds in northern zones, a bit clearer the further south you travel. Afternoon highs climb a few degrees below average into the mid 20’s.
Overnight skies are clear and we once again dip into the teens and single digits, but with a southerly wind in place through Tuesday’s forecast, afternoon high top off in the low to mid 30’s, under partly to mostly sunny skies! FINALLY ABOVE THE FREEZING MARK!
Still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the forecast for the end of the week. But here’s what we are sure of:
- A boundary sets up between the mild temperatures south (in the 40’s Wednesday) and the arctic air to our north.
- The colder side of the boundary will likely see all snow with this event, while the warm side may have to content with a periods of plain rain, sleet and freezing rain, before eventually flipping to snow.
- The North Country and NW Vermont have the biggest chance of seeing snow totals 6″+
- Roads are going to be messy Thursday/Friday morning
But the biggest question mark with this system is where that boundary will set up… So stay tuned as we iron out this forecast!
Have a great Monday!
