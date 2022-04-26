Spot showers are sticking around through Tuesday’s forecast, and are generally falling light in nature. We have one more mild day, before temperatures plummet back into the mid to upper 40’s for the rest of the week!

It’s thanks to an area of low pressure that develops along the cold front that is passing through the region right now. The low gets cut off from the jet stream, lingering over the Gulf of Maine for Wednesday, Thursday and even into Friday!

The result is a gray cloudy, damp and chilly forecast through the end of the week, with valley rain drops and mountain snow flakes!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley