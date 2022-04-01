Our mountain roads are tough right now! Take a look at some of the VTrans cameras across Vermont!

The upslope snow machine continues this evening, as a northwest winds squeezes’ out every last bit of moisture from our atmosphere.

But on the bright side with drier air roll in and high pressure taking control of our forecast, Saturday is looking lovely!

Here is a check of the weekend forecast: Sunday brings some more clouds cover, with a few mountain snow and valley rain showers, especially in Southern Vermont.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley