Weather Blog: Upslope rain chances Tuesday

Today: Periods of clouds and periods of sunshine. Spot showers are also possible especially for the Northeast Kingdom and western slopes of the Green Mountains. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 50’s- nearing the low 60’s for folks that see a little bit more sunshine.

Tonight: We finally squeeze out the last of the upslope rain showers giving way to partly clear conditions. Morning lows dip back into the mid to upper 40’s

Wednesday: Partly sunny conditions with a few more clouds and a small chance for a sprinkle over the Northeast Kingdom. Temperatures in the low 60’s

Thursday: Back to the clouds with scattered showers rolling in for the afternoon and high temperatures in the mid 60s

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley