Weather Blog: Wall to wall sunshine to start Thursday

From Canaan to Pownal, St. Regis to Claremont and everywhere in between- that sun is shining bright and it’s a beautiful start to our day!

And after a chilly morning, our Pansies are back out on the weather deck- happily basking in the sunshine!

This forecast is nearly perfect, as temperatures climb seasonable in the upper 60’s to low 70’s- the only hiccup is a couple of spot showers along the international border right around dinner time. I wouldn’t let it alter any of your plans, but just keep an eye out for some dark approaching clouds if you are firing up the BBQ later this evening!

Overnight showers chances come to an end and we clear out once again, as we start Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s

Friday brings more sunshine, and temperatures climbing to the upper 60’s to low 70’s- but it also brings an afternoon isolated showers chance. Same forecast different day- Saturday also starts sunny, but comes with a chance for a quick afternoon shower.

Enjoy the beautiful weather

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley