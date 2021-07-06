Weather Blog: Warm and muggy weather Tuesday with afternoon showers and t’storms

It’s been a soggy morning, with a decaying complex of storms rolling through the North Country into the Champlain Valley. As of 8 am most of that system has weakened to scattered showers with a few embedded heavier downpours in Southern Vermont. As this round of convection wanes this morning, we have the chance to see a little bit of sunshine, before another round of shower and storms bubbles up by afternoon. With that round of storms, the strongest will likely be found in Southern Vermont where the atmosphere is a little bit ripper for those storms to pack a punch.

Cooler and drier air is expected to work in overnight, as Wednesday high temperatures climb to the mid 70’s. A wave of energy is expected to pass through Wednesday afternoon with a scattered showers and embedded downpours, but that’ll wrap through the evening, with overnight lows falling into the low to mid 50’s

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley