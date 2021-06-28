Weather Blog: Warm and sticky start to the work week

EW it is warm and muggy this morning! If you don’t have A.C. you know exactly what I am talking about! Walking outside feels like you’re putting on a wet sweater! Yuck!

It’s one of those days where I refuse to cook indoors! It makes the house WAY to hot! But with scattered showers and rumbles of thunder in the forecast, you’re going to want to watch the radar before firing up the grill!

Showers will be hit or miss, but the heat will beat down on all of us! Temperatures this afternoon will once again climb into the upper 80’s to low 90’s in the broad valleys, and when you add in dewpoints in the low 70’s, we’re left with heat index values that are incredibly close to the century mark!

Although the thermometer may be a little lower, you probably won’t notice much change in the forecast for Tuesday. Partly to mostly sunny, afternoon spot showers and temperatures climbing to near 90° dewpoints just as sticking in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Stay Hydrated!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley