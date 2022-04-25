Mostly cloudy skies are in place this morning along with breezy south winds of 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph. Those windy conditions will be with us nearly all day long, so be sure to have a firm grip on the steering wheel as you head into school and work. Otherwise, there are no other hazards to be concerned with as temperatures are starting off in the 40s and 50s.

The afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies, continued blustery conditions, and warm highs in the middle to upper 60s. Some locations across the North Country and southern Vermont may peak into the low 70s. South winds will gust upwards of 30 mph. Eventually those south winds will help to usher in a few showers overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Speaking of Tuesday, the showers clear by the mid-afternoon leaving behind partly to mostly cloudy skies and unimpressive rainfall totals. Rain totals will average a few hundredths of an inch to a quarter of an inch. Highs will manage the upper 50s to low 60s.