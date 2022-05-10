We’re continuing to thrive off of high pressure that is departing the Canadian Maritimes today. It will bring about more sunshine, heat, and a switching of the winds. This morning, skies are clear and temperatures are cool. We’re beginning the day with readings in the 40s for many, until you get to the mountains. That’s where there’s some colder air locked up in the Adirondacks and Greens with temperatures in the 20s/30s.

The afternoon will offer up plenty of sunshine, light southeast breezes, dry weather, and highs nearing the middle to upper 70s. We typically average the upper 60s this time of year, so it will be a true above average afternoon. Make sure to get out and enjoy the fresh air.

Wednesday’s forecast will feature our Canadian high pressure system pulling out to sea. It will be replaced with two more areas of high pressure; one will develop overhead for midweek and another will build in from the south for late week. These areas of high pressure will help to drag in more heat and humidity to the forecast. Highs on Wednesday will near 80 degrees.

The true taste of summer will arrive Thursday through the first half of the weekend. All three of those days have the potential to be record breaking days of heat. The Queen City’s best chance to crack some old records will occur Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s high temperature record looks to be just a little out of reach right now, but we’ll monitor the forecast to see if there are any changes that need to be made leading up to the weekend.