Weather Blog: Warmest summer on record in Burlington

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy First Day of Meteorological Fall!

You don’t need me to tell you that it’s been a very warm summer, but officially Summer 2020 was a record breaker!

Beating the Summer of 1949 by a tenth of a degree- June, July & August’s average mean temperature was 72.3°

Although this only beats the previous record by a tenth of a degree, it’s statistically significant when you look at the top 5 warmest summers on record, 3 of them concurring in the past 5 years.

Although a warm summer is great, this shows us how the climate is warming at a dangerous rate. Changes in temperatures (even if it’s only by a degree or two) can cause major problems for local ecosystems!

Here is a look at the forecast for the next couple of days:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a spot sprinkle. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s dewpoints climb to the low 60’s and winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds fill in and showers arrive by early Wednesday morning, temps fall to the low 60’s

Wednesday: Expect a round of scattered showers and embedded downpours to start the day, with a second round of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder during the late afternoon/evening hours. Winds are still breezy at 10-15 mph out of the south and temperatures climb to the upper 70’s

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to the low 80’s

Friday: Scattered showers with temperatures in the mid 70’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low 70’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Mid 70’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog