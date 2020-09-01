Weather Blog: Warmest summer on record in Burlington

Happy First Day of Meteorological Fall!

You don’t need me to tell you that it’s been a very warm summer, but officially Summer 2020 was a record breaker!

Beating the Summer of 1949 by a tenth of a degree- June, July & August’s average mean temperature was 72.3°

Although this only beats the previous record by a tenth of a degree, it’s statistically significant when you look at the top 5 warmest summers on record, 3 of them concurring in the past 5 years.

Although a warm summer is great, this shows us how the climate is warming at a dangerous rate. Changes in temperatures (even if it’s only by a degree or two) can cause major problems for local ecosystems!

Here is a look at the forecast for the next couple of days:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a spot sprinkle. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70’s dewpoints climb to the low 60’s and winds are out of the south at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clouds fill in and showers arrive by early Wednesday morning, temps fall to the low 60’s

Wednesday: Expect a round of scattered showers and embedded downpours to start the day, with a second round of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder during the late afternoon/evening hours. Winds are still breezy at 10-15 mph out of the south and temperatures climb to the upper 70’s

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing to the low 80’s

Friday: Scattered showers with temperatures in the mid 70’s

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low 70’s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Mid 70’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley