Weather Blog: Warming into the 50’s by mid week

Today: Despite a chilly start with temperatures in the single digits above and below zero, mostly sunny skies are helping us to warm up quick into the upper 20’s to low 30’s. A few more clouds work into the region through the afternoon as our next system approaches from the west bringing light snow after sunset.

Tonight: A handful of light snow showers cross through northern portions of the region, but most of the flakes stay confided to the high terrain and the Northeast Kingdom, with ton of dry air in place. As temperatures warm overnight there will likely be a change over to some freezing drizzle as morning lows fall to the upper 20’s

Tuesday: Its a grey and damp start to the day with pockets of drizzle or freezing drizzle likely through lunch time. After that expect decreasing clouds through the afternoon as temperatures make their way into the mid 40’s

Wednesday: Back to mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 50’s! Spring is that you?!?!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley