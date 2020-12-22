Weather Blog: Watching local rivers as heavy rain moves in Christmas Eve

It’s a winter wonderland today, with light snow showers falling through the afternoon.

Roads could periodically be slick, as a dusting to 3 inches is expected for most, with a bit more for the northern Greens along the international border!

Quieter weather is moving in for Wednesday as morning lows fall to the teens and twenties.

Nothing of note for Wednesday’s forecast, other than a lot of clouds and temperatures climbing to the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Let’s talk Christmas….

Christmas eve will start out pretty calm with some breezy winds out of the south at 10-15 mph and temperatures spiking into the 50’s. Rain is expected to ramp up by the afternoon falling heaviest overnight and through the first part of the day Christmas Day, with rainfall totals between 1-2″.

Factor in the thick snow pack in Southern Vermont, which has about 1-2″ of water held in melting away and all of that water is now running through our rivers and streams.

Some of the rivers we are watching closely for flooding early Christmas morning include Otter Creek at Rutland, Mad River at Moretown, and the Pemigewasset at Plymouth, NH.

The other aspect of this storm is the winds. Overnight expect winds to increase out of the south as high as 50 mph, which could lead to power outages.

Finally as temperature quickly fall on the back edge of this storm a flash freeze is likely meaning that all of the surfaces that are wet from all the rain don’t have time to dry out and they freeze within minutes.

This is still an evolving forecast, and many aspect of it could change so stay with us for the lastest!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley