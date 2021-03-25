Weather Blog: Watching the rivers as heavy rain moves in Friday

Well today is shaping up to be a very pleasant one, with the clouds clearing out after last night rain shower a whole lot quicker than initially expected! I don’t hear any complaints!

We’ll stick with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, as that bright sunshine helps up to warm into the upper 60’s to low 70’s… which could break the record high temperatures for March 25 in multiple communities across our region! Enjoy the warmth while you can, because its not sticking around through the weekend!

Friday morning a low pressure system will strengthen over the Great Lakes, here at home we’ll see the warm front first bringing widespread heavy rain for Friday Morning’s commute.

There may be a brief break in the rain by late morning, but as the system’s cold front swings through a broken line of showers and thunderstorms will develop and trek eastward.

The biggest problem we face with those afternoon storms is the potential for gusty winds and heavy rain. A few of rumbles of thunder are also likely!

As the broader storm begins to depart the northeast, we’ll find our winds shifting to the north and west, draining in cooler air that transitions any leftover rain showers into some snow flakes. That northwest wind will also fire up some upslope snow showers on the mountain peaks, but snowfall totals will remain less than a half an inch.

With two rounds of very heavy rain, and warm temperatures melting our snow pack- river flooding becomes a concern as we move into Friday Evening!

Some of the rivers we are watching include the Missisquoi River, the Lamoille River, the Ausable River, as well as the Mad River at Moretown and Otter Creek at Rutland. Minor flooding is possible so if you live a long or in the flood plan of these rivers please stay aware especially as we move into Saturday morning!

We dry out by Saturday afternoon, but another storm is rolling in for Sunday, bringing another slug of heavy rain, likely bringing close to another inch… all eyes are on the rivers again!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley